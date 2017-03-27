Kenya: I Did Not Forge School Certificate, Mombasa Governor Tells Police
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on Wednesday denied forging a Form Four certificate to gain admission to university and termed the claims political propaganda. Mr Joho was interviewed for about two hours by detectives at the Coast Provincial Police Headquarters.
