Kenya: Hope That Kenyatta Meeting Will End Doctors' Strike

Kenyans are hopeful President Uhuru Kenyatta's meeting on Thursday with the heads of the Catholic and Anglican churches and doctors' union leaders will put an end to the misery caused by the 88-day-old doctors' strike. The Nation has exclusively learned that the crisis meeting, which will be held at an undisclosed location in Nairobi, will bring together the President, Catholic Archbishop John Cardinal Njue, his Anglican counterpart Jackson ole Sapit and the leadership of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union .

