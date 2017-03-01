Kenya: Hope That Kenyatta Meeting Wil...

Kenya: Hope That Kenyatta Meeting Will End Doctors' Strike

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kenyans are hopeful President Uhuru Kenyatta's meeting on Thursday with the heads of the Catholic and Anglican churches and doctors' union leaders will put an end to the misery caused by the 88-day-old doctors' strike. The Nation has exclusively learned that the crisis meeting, which will be held at an undisclosed location in Nairobi, will bring together the President, Catholic Archbishop John Cardinal Njue, his Anglican counterpart Jackson ole Sapit and the leadership of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,257,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC