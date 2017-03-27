Kenya: High Court Stops Arrest of Mombasa Governor Joho
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has obtained orders stopping the police and the Director of Public Prosecutions from arresting, charging and prosecuting him. Justice Eric Ogolla Friday issued the orders in respect to any matters under investigations by the Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya National Examinations Council and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.
