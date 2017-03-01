Kenya: Hawkers and Shop Owners Clash ...

Kenya: Hawkers and Shop Owners Clash Over Shopping Space

On Thursday, shop owners protested hawkers' "encroachment" into their space by shutting down in the ordinarily bustling shopping suburb. They accused the hawkers of hurting their businesses by blocking access to malls and dissuading shoppers from buying from them.

