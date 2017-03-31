Kenya has highest number of betting y...

Kenya has highest number of betting youth

Millennials in Sub-Saharan Africa are using their mobile phones to bet on football and are spending less than $50USD per month. As noted in the report, gambling is becoming popular among male African Millennials in SSA due to their high affinity towards sports and the proliferation of local sports betting players.

