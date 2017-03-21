Kenya: Govt Building Sh800m Semen Production Station in Kitale
The government is finalising the construction of a Sh800 million station to keep bulls that will generate quality semen for Artificial Insemination services following an increased demand from Kenyan dairy farmers. The bull station, based at the Agricultural Development Corporation headquarters in Kitale will supply semen to the Eldoret-based liquid nitrogen plant for storage and sale.
