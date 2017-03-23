Kenya: Governors Say They Won't Pay Doctors for Strike Period
The decision, the governors said, was in line with the directive given by Health Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri asking them not to release salaries for work not done. The doctors, who last week signed a return to work agreement ending their 100-day strike, have been agitating for the remittance of the salaries saying it was part of the deal.
