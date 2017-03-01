Kenya: Governors Face Lifestyle Audit Ahead of Election

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission will carry out a lifestyle audit on governors, Members of County Assembly and county officials ahead of the General Election as investigations reveal that billions of shillings allocated to the devolved units are ending up in the pockets of individuals. On Thursday, EACC officials told the Nation they have unearthed hundreds of get-rich-quick schemes among governors, MCAs and county officials who used to live modestly but are now living in opulence.

