Kenya Governor Says Police Blocking Him From Kenyatta Event

Mombasa County Governor elect Hassan Ali Joho, right, of the CORD party, is congratulated by some of his supporters after the IEBC declared him the winner to become the first Governor for Mombasa town, March 7, 2013. The governor of Kenya's second largest city says paramilitary police have surrounded his home and office to prevent him from attending a presidential event and answering accusations of corruption.

