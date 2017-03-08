Kenya Governor Says Police Blocking Him From Kenyatta Event
Mombasa County Governor elect Hassan Ali Joho, right, of the CORD party, is congratulated by some of his supporters after the IEBC declared him the winner to become the first Governor for Mombasa town, March 7, 2013. The governor of Kenya's second largest city says paramilitary police have surrounded his home and office to prevent him from attending a presidential event and answering accusations of corruption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC