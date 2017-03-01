Kenya: Former Governor Gachagua's Bod...

Kenya: Former Governor Gachagua's Body Arrives From London

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The body of the immediate former Nyeri Governor, Nderitu Gachagua, arrived in the country Thursday from the United Kingdom where he died while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer. The plane carrying the body touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport shortly before 5am where it was received by members of the Council of Governors led by new Nyeri Governor, Samuel Wamathai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC