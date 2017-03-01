Kenya: Former Governor Gachagua's Body Arrives From London

The body of the immediate former Nyeri Governor, Nderitu Gachagua, arrived in the country Thursday from the United Kingdom where he died while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer. The plane carrying the body touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport shortly before 5am where it was received by members of the Council of Governors led by new Nyeri Governor, Samuel Wamathai.

