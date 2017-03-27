Kenya: Ex-CMC Boss Joel Kibe Denies K...

Kenya: Ex-CMC Boss Joel Kibe Denies Killing Security Guard

23 hrs ago

Former CMC Group director Joel Kamau Kibe has denied he intentionally caused the death of a guard last year in Runda Estate, Nairobi through dangerous driving. Mr Kibe is said to have rammed his Range Rover Vogue into a security sentry box on February 2, last year and in the process knocking down Charles Wachira, a guard who died on his way to Kiambu district hospital.

Chicago, IL

