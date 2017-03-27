Kenya: Elders Say They'll Curse Herde...

Kenya: Elders Say They'll Curse Herders Killing People in Isiolo, Laikipia

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Elders from two warring pastoralist communities in Isiolo and Laikipia counties have vowed to curse herders who will kill people during raids. Their threat follows three weeks of peace talks organised by the Northern Rangeland Trust between elders and herders from Samburu and Maasai communities living along the Isiolo-Laikipia border.

Chicago, IL

