Kenya: Don't Open Old Wounds, Opposition and Clerics Tell Kenyatta

Clerics and Orange politicians from Nyanza on Thursday called on President Uhuru Kenyatta not to reopen old wounds following his statement on Wednesday linking opposition chief Raila Odinga to the 2007 election violence. Bishops Mwai Abiero of the Anglican Church of Kenya and Washington Ogonyo Ngede said Mr Odinga was not involved in the violence.

