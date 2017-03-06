Kenya: Donkey Meat Will Not Harm Your Health and It Is Legal
While butcheries have not been licensed to sell donkey meat, interested parties and owners of abattoirs can seek licences at the relevant veterinary offices to slaughter and sell the meat outside the country. According to Nakuru County public health officer Samuel King'ori, the legalisation of donkey meat came after a study was done on the health risks of the animal.
