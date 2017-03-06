Kenya: Doctors' Strike - Was Intervention Sufficiently Divine?
The Appeals Court will on Tuesday receive a report by the clergy-led mediation team on the doctors' strike which has paralysed operations in public hospitals countrywide. This follows a series of closed-door meetings over the weekend that continued until Monday evening when the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union officials met with the religious leaders.
