Kenya: Doctors' Strike - Was Intervention Sufficiently Divine?

The Appeals Court will on Tuesday receive a report by the clergy-led mediation team on the doctors' strike which has paralysed operations in public hospitals countrywide. This follows a series of closed-door meetings over the weekend that continued until Monday evening when the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union officials met with the religious leaders.

Chicago, IL

