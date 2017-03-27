Kenya: Details of How Kenyans Were Ki...

Kenya: Details of How Kenyans Were Killed in South Sudan Emerge

Gory details of how four Kenyans working in South Sudan were killed on Saturday have emerged and their employer has said they are bringing their bodies home. Gredo, an NGO sponsored by Unicef, said it was collaborating with security agencies to ferry the bodies to Kenya for burial.

Chicago, IL

