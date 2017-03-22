Kenya creates online system to monito...

Kenya creates online system to monitor rural sanitation

According to Kenya's Ministry of Health, the country has open defecation rate of 14 per cent, with countries such as Wajir and Turkana having a rate of 76.7 and 82.2 per cent respectively. The online portal could help coordinate monitoring of water , sanitation and hygiene , and enable public health officials in rural areas facilitate rapid acceleration of the Open Defecation Free campaign, experts say.

