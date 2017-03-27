Kenya: Court Stops KRA From Demanding...

Kenya: Court Stops KRA From Demanding Sh90m From Joho Firm

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Kenya Revenue Authority has been stopped from demanding Sh90 million from a firm linked to Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho. High Court judge Eric Ogola suspended the taxman from demanding or issuing any notices for the taxes allegedly owed until the determination of a case filed by Portside Freight Terminal Ltd or further orders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC