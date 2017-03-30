Kenya Budgets Increased Spending Ahea...

Kenya Budgets Increased Spending Ahead of General Elections

Kenya plans a slight increase in government spending ahead of general elections in August as concerns increase that it could be taking on more debt than it can handle to finance its budget. Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich told lawmakers the government planned to increase spending to 2.287 trillion shillings in the fiscal year that starts in July, a 2.6 percent increase from 2016-17.

