Kenya: Bring On Primaries, Says Nairobi Governor Hopeful Peter Kenneth

Kenneth joined aspirants for various elective positions in Roysambu Sunday to drum up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election, affirming that he was ready to face his competitors in the Jubilee primaries. "We're starting our grassroots approach towards Jubilee to campaign for the President and his deputy; to campaign for ourselves and to allow all aspirants to campaign for themselves in unity," he said after attending a service at the Pentecostal Evangelist Fellowship of Africa Church in Githurai 44. Kenneth who had earlier attended mass at Mary Queens Catholic Church nearby asserted that the party's County Elections Board was duly constituted on Thursday, and that he was confident that the primaries will be free and fair.

