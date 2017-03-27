Kenya: Barclays Launches Gold Trading...

Kenya: Barclays Launches Gold Trading Platform On the Nairobi Securities Exchange

For the first time, investors can now trade in gold at the Nairobi Securities Exchange , after the Capital Markets Authority approved the listing of the Barclays NewGold Exchange Traded Fund . The ETF is being issued by South African firm NewGold Issuer Ltd, which is represented in Kenya by Barclays Financial Services Ltd , owned by Barclays Bank of Kenya .

Chicago, IL

