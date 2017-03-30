Kenya arrests 3 alleged human traffic...

Kenya arrests 3 alleged human traffickers for IS group

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Three alleged international human traffickers who are suspected of smuggling recruits for the Islamic State and helping to finance the group have been arrested in a town on Kenya's coast, police said Thursday. Police spokesman George Kinoti said the two Kenyans and a Somali were arrested Monday in the coastal town of Malindi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,944,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC