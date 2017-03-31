Kenya arrests 12, including 3 Italian...

Kenya arrests 12, including 3 Italians, over drug offenses

MOMBASA, Kenya - Kenyan police have arrested 12 people, including three Italians, accused of drug-related offenses in a major security operation. Hamis Massa, head of the police anti-narcotics unit, said Friday that three kilograms of heroin, two pistols and two vehicles were seized in the raid.

