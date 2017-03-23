Kenya: Activists Fighting Drug Cartels Receive Death Threats
Activists campaigning against drug abuse in the Coast are now living in fear after their Kwale and Kilifi colleagues were threatened by unknown people. Speaking on their behalf, Reachout Centre Trust Executive Director Taib Abdhulrahman, said the assailants could also attack other anti-drugs crusaders in Mombasa.
