Kenya: Activists Fighting Drug Cartel...

Kenya: Activists Fighting Drug Cartels Receive Death Threats

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Activists campaigning against drug abuse in the Coast are now living in fear after their Kwale and Kilifi colleagues were threatened by unknown people. Speaking on their behalf, Reachout Centre Trust Executive Director Taib Abdhulrahman, said the assailants could also attack other anti-drugs crusaders in Mombasa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,837,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC