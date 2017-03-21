Kenya: Activist Boniface Mwangi Launches New Political Party
Speaking to journalists on Monday in Nairobi, Mr Mwangi said that the new outfit, Ukweli Party, is a grassroots political movement that heralds a new dawn in Kenya politics. "On this very day we dare to be the change we want to see," said Mr Mwangi, who is the party leader.
