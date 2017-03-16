Kenya: 14pc Sugar Factory Price Jump ...

Kenya: 14pc Sugar Factory Price Jump Signals Higher Retail Cost

Dwindling cane supply has pushed up sugar factory price by 13.5 per cent, marking the first significant rise since the beginning of the year. A 50 kilogramme bag is on average selling Sh5,900 from Sh5,200 last month, a move that is already impacting on consumer prices with some brands such as Mumias retailing at Sh297 from Sh290 last month.

Chicago, IL

