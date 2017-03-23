Inspirational young Islanders win awards
INSPIRATIONAL young people from the Isle of Wight were celebrated at the annual High Sheriff's awards last night . A ceremony took place at the Riverside Centre in Newport, where High Sheriff Robin Courage MBE paid tribute to the young people who had overcome adversity to do great things.
