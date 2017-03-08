In Nairobi, UN chief Guterres marks International Women's Day, hails Kenya's role in multilateralism

Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres meeting with youth leaders and women political aspirants in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: UN Habitat/Julius Mwelu 8 March 2017 – The richness, welfare and prosperity of countries depend on the full integration of women in the development process, United Nations Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres said today, commemorating International Women's Day at a ceremony in Nairobi as part of his visit to Kenya.

