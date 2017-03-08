Hurricane Electric Continues Commitment to Middle East and Africa with Major Network Buildouts
Latest expansion in Dubai, Djibouti, and Nairobi will provide additional redundancy and reliability for greater Internet connectivity in the Middle East and Africa )-- Hurricane Electric , the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone , announced today a significant buildout of its global IPv4 and IPv6 network throughout several regions in the Middle East and Africa. In response to increased global traffic, Hurricane Electric is redundantly building its network into both Equinix Dubai and the Djibouti Data Center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC