Home Afrika of Kenya Seeking Up to $49 Million From Investors

Home Afrika Ltd. , a Kenyan property developer, will return to debt markets to raise as much as 5 billion shillings and complete projects in the capital and on the East African nation's coast. Genghis Capital Ltd. to offer between 2 billion and 5 billion shillings to international investors in the first phase of the funds drive that's set to begin by April, Chief Executive Officer Dan Awendo said in a March 24 interview.

Chicago, IL

