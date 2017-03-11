Gova t set to implement Mzima II water project

The Government is set to implement Mzima II water project at a cost of Kshs 35 billion, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced in a raft of measures to transform the lives of Taita Taveta residents. Addressing a mammoth public rally at Voi Stadium, President Kenyatta said the Mzima II water project will address the perennial water shortage in Voi, Wundanyi, Taveta and Mwatate while the surplus will serve the Coastal city of Mombasa.

