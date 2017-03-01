Global Hail: Kenya

Global Hail: Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: JD Supra

Kericho, Kenya is said to be the most hail-prone place in the world and has up to fifty days of hail each year. Kericho is close to the equator and at an elevation of 7,200 feet , which contributes to it being a hot spot for hail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,913 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC