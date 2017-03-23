Ghana gets Vice Chair at African Alli...

Ghana gets Vice Chair at African Alliance for e-Commerce

Ghana has been elected to occupy one of the five Vice Chair positions of the Executive Council of the African Alliance for e-Commerce for the next four years. The election took place at the Eighth General Assembly of the African Alliance for e-Commerce and 14th Executive Committee Meeting in Nairobi, Kenya.

Chicago, IL

