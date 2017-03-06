Future of Africa relies on vibrant yo...

Future of Africa relies on vibrant youth, First ladies Kenya and Malawi

1 hr ago

First Ladies from Kenya and Malawi Margaret Kenyatta and Dr Gertrude Mutharika respectively said the future of Africa heavily relies on its vibrant youth as critical catalysts of change and innovation. They said the continent can no longer afford to ignore the immense and energetic potential held by its youth and excluding this important segment of its population from key decisions making processes.

Chicago, IL

