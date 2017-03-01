Fearless lion spotted repeatedly punc...

Fearless lion spotted repeatedly punching crocodile in the hea...

Bizarre footage captured by a shocked tourist shows a fearless lion smashing a monster croc in the head over and over again for no reason. The clip begins showing the killer cat walking calmly toward the huge reptile, sat sunning itself on a river bank in Samburu National Park, Kenya.

