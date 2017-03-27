European Investment Bank loans Kenya Ksh 20B
Kenya has secured a 20 billion shillings loan from the European Investment Bank to finance electricity connection for more Kenyans under the last mile connectivity project. The cash will support Kenya Power connect 300,000 new customers with electricity.
