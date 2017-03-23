Empty Bowls To Aid Kenyan School

Empty Bowls To Aid Kenyan School

The second annual Empty Bowls Soup Supper to benefit the Nasaruni Academy for Maasai Girls will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Harrisonburg High School. Nasaruni Academy was founded in 2013 in Narok, Kenya, a village west of the capital Nairobi.

