East Africa's Oil Ambitions Tested by Pipeline Machinations

A decade after its first big oil find, East Africa's emergence as a crude exporter has been hindered by security and cost concerns that left the region building two pipelines instead of one. Uganda and Kenya are developing two new basins and originally agreed to build one line to connect the landlocked discoveries to the coast.

