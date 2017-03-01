East Africa: Mango Farmers Find Market in Kenya's Chinese Community
It was good news to more than 500 Kenyan farmers who sold 24,000 mangoes in a record two hours directly to the Chinese community in Nairobi. In a show of solidarity on Saturday, the buyers came in droves to purchase the mangoes, which had been packed in boxes and transported from Muthetheni, Machakos County, about two hours from downtown Nairobi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
