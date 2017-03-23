CS Nkaissery assures Kenyans of security during campaigns
Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery has moved to assure Kenyans that his ministry will use all machinery at its disposal to beef up security to ensure peace and tranquility prevails during the campaign and election period. Nkaissery says his ministry is working with the Francis ole Kaporo led National Cohesion and Integration Commission to ensure those propagating animosity are held accountable.
