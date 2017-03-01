Cranes set to face Kenya in March fri...

Cranes set to face Kenya in March friendly

Both FUFA and their Kenya counterparts said the match is intended to prepare their respective sides for June's 2019 AFCON qualifiers. FUFA officer in charge of international competitions Patrick Ogwel, confirmed the development saying the federation received a number of invitations to play friendlies matches ahead of the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

