Couple to take church's ministries to Kenya

Quill and Ann Kanagy, of Locust Grove Mennonite Church in Belleville, recently returned from a trip to Eldoret, Kenya, and are now working to raise awareness for children and women in need. During their time in Kenya, the couple met with individuals who experienced divorce or separation of parents, along with the difficulty of growing up with a single parent or guardian.

