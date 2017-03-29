.com | Kenya court orders parliament to pass gender quota

.com | Kenya court orders parliament ...

Nairobi- Kenya's High Court on Wednesday gave parliament 60 days to enact legislation that would make it obligatory to have more female lawmakers, or face dissolution. Kenya's 2010 constitution requires that no more than two thirds of lawmakers should be men, a principle hailed at the time as a big step towards equality.

