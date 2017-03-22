Chinese charity organization donates ...

Chinese charity organization donates to victims of fire in Kenyan slum

Chinese charity organization Sino-Africa Firefly Charity on Tuesday donated food stuffs, sanitary towels and diapers worth over 1,300 U.S. dollars to victims of a fire in Kenya largest slum, Kibera. Sino-Africa Firefly Charity Founder Professor Lei Wang said in Nairobi that the donations are aimed at alleviating the suffering of the residents who were left homeless as a result of the fire that affected more than 100 households in the informal settlement.

