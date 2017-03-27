China donates rice to Kenya's drought...

China donates rice to Kenya's drought victims

The Chinese government on Monday announced donation of 21,366 tonnes of rice, worth 21.8 million U.S. dollars, to alleviate hunger and malnutrition among Kenya's drought victims. Speaking at a ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya's Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich lauded Beijing for responding to a presidential appeal for emergency food aid.

Chicago, IL

