Catch-22 for Kenyan President Over Rate Promise in Election Year
Just five months before Uhuru Kenyatta seeks re-election, the country's inflation rate has surged to the highest level since 2012 and the government is struggling to borrow money at yields it's ready to offer. That's left the caps he imposed on commercial interest rates all but unviable in a country already heading for a cash crunch.
