Campaigners look to Kenya court to block coal plant at UN World Heritage site

Environmentalists seeking to halt a 1,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant on Kenya's unspoilt northern coast are pinning their hopes on a court hearing later this month, following its approval by the energy industry regulator. Save Lamu, a local rights group, filed a case in November to block Amu Power Company's energy project, which the campaigners say will adversely impact the fragile ecosystem around Lamu, a United Nations World Heritage Site.

Chicago, IL

