Building a New Foundation for Housing in Kenya

Okomboli Ong'ong'a oversees investment and construction activities across six East African countries for the Pan African Housing Fund, which focuses on expanding affordable and middle-income residential housing for families. He was instrumental in expanding the fund to include young adults, who make up more than 60% of the population and are in dire need of housing options, including those attending universities.

Chicago, IL

