British woman faces treason-related charges in Rwanda

6 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

NAIROBI, Kenya - A pregnant British mother of two has appeared in a Rwandan court for the first time since being arrested more than a month ago on treason-related charges. Judicial spokesman Emmanuel Itamwa told The Associated Press on Thursday that the specific charges against Violette Uwamahoro will be made public after police investigations are complete.

