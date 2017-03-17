Britain Lifts Travel Advisories For Kenya's Beach Resorts
Britain has lifted travel restrictions for the Kenyan beach resorts of Lamu and Manda Island, giving a major boost to the struggling hospitality industry on the country's Indian Ocean coast. A statement issued by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office says it no longer advised against travel to Lamu and Manda Islands but urged British citizens travelling to these two islands to consider using air as opposed to road transport.
